Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MHN opened at $9.84 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

