Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

