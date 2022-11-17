Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,873 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

