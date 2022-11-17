Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BBN opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

