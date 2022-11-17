Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,936 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 148,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 526,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 166,597 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

