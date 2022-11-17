Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $221.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

