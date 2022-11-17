Fiera Capital Corp Invests $2.44 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

