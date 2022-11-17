Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 3,879 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 920.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $511.73 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

