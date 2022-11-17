Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 41,388 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

