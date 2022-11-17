Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NYSE TDY opened at $414.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.84 and its 200 day moving average is $381.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

