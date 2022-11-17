Fiera Capital Corp Sells 11,679 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLRS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 299,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 0.4 %

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

