Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,780 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,605 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

