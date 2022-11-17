Fiera Capital Corp Sells 6,201 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.07 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

