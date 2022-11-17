Fiera Capital Corp Sells 969 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 61,110.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 91,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $191.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $237.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average is $186.62.

