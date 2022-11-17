Fiera Capital Corp Sells 97 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN opened at $735.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

