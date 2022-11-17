Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 5.6 %

LSCC stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,383. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

