Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average is $151.11.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

