FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 14,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,337,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.
FIGS Stock Down 8.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.35.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
