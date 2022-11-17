First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $46,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in First Horizon by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 728,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 213,042 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,996,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,499,000 after acquiring an additional 293,500 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 276,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209,776 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

