First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,400 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 838,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Shares of FRME stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

