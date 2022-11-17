Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,995,000 after acquiring an additional 216,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,973,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,961,000 after acquiring an additional 310,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,902,000 after acquiring an additional 210,595 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

