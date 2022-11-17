Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 7.0 %

FL opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.