Franklin M. Berger Sells 16,166 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $402.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 463,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after buying an additional 403,971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,626,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after buying an additional 38,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 91,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 544,200 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

