Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 135,689 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 51.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

