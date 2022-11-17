FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Issued By Cormark

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of PBL opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.98. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$15.77 and a one year high of C$41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$538.35 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

