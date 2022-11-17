FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ThredUp Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ThredUp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. ThredUp’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ThredUp Stock Up 0.8 %

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.21 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 2,701,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.