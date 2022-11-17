FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Issued By Chardan Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will earn ($2.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.77). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TNYA opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.