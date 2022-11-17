FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Issued By Barrington Research

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Townsquare Media in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TSQ has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE TSQ opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $135.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

