FY2022 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$20.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

