FY2022 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

