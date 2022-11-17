FY2022 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,280.25.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 70.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.70. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$22.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.44.

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total value of C$629,269.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53. In related news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,260. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total value of C$629,269.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,633,386.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,469.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

