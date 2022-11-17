FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Westaim Co. Lowered by Cormark (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Westaim in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of WED stock opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.54. Westaim has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of C$350.64 million and a PE ratio of 31.00.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

