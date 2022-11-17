FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

TRVI stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

