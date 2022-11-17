FY2022 EPS Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Unique Fabricating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unique Fabricating, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 6.49% of Unique Fabricating worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

