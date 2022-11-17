FY2022 EPS Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Unique Fabricating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Unique Fabricating Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
Unique Fabricating Company Profile
Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.
