FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. Cut by Atb Cap Markets (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $223.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.
Verano Price Performance
OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Verano has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $13.94.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
