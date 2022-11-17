FY2022 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Decreased by Analyst

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.29). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

