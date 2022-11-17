FY2024 EPS Estimates for KemPharm, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for KemPharm in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KemPharm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KemPharm’s FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get KemPharm alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMPH. StockNews.com cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

KemPharm Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KemPharm

KMPH stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.