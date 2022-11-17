FY2025 EPS Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Increased by Analyst

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Insider Activity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,557,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,584,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,584,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,576,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,474. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

