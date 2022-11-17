Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Gartner worth $41,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $176,135.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,338.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,890 shares of company stock worth $9,067,238. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $335.95 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.18 and its 200-day moving average is $276.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

