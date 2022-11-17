General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

