General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Weik Capital Management increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

GM opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

