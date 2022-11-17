Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,073.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
