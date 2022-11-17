Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at 6.97, but opened at 6.62. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Getty Images shares last traded at 6.11, with a volume of 21,211 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GETY. Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 8.06.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

