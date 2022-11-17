Gregory B. Sullivan Purchases 8,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $304.33.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
