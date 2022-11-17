Gregory B. Sullivan Purchases 8,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $304.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

