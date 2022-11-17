Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54.

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 330,599 shares of company stock worth $943,944 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $1,195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

