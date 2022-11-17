Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GCG.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of GCG.A opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The stock has a market cap of C$735.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.39.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.