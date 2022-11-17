Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,973 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,910 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

