HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $231.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

