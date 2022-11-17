Head to Head Analysis: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) vs. Chase (NYSE:CCF)

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) and Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Focus and Chase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $9.86 million 0.35 -$7.89 million ($1.58) -0.23 Chase $325.66 million 2.77 $44.67 million $4.70 20.23

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Focus. Energy Focus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

22.1% of Energy Focus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Energy Focus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Chase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Energy Focus has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chase has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energy Focus and Chase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Focus presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,543.84%. Given Energy Focus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than Chase.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and Chase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -137.48% -276.44% -85.25% Chase 13.72% 13.61% 10.58%

Summary

Chase beats Energy Focus on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs; EnFocus lighting platform, including dimming and color tuning; LED replacement fixtures for linear fluorescent lamps, downlights, and retrofit kits for low-bay, high-bay and office applications; LED dock lights; and nUVo tower and nUVo traveler portable UVCD air disinfectors. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors, as well as via e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. It sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

