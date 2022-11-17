Head to Head Comparison: AdTheorent (ADTH) & The Competition

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AdTheorent to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 4.11 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -38.20

AdTheorent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AdTheorent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 0 6 0 2.71 AdTheorent Competitors 736 3840 9100 259 2.64

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 228.15%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 44.10%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -153.98% -32.88% -6.67%

Summary

AdTheorent beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

